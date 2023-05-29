The past year for EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) investors has not been profitable

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And unfortunately for EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price has slid 62% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on EVgo because we don't have a long term history to look at. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 38% in a month. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

EVgo isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, EVgo increased its revenue by 180%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast the share price is down 62% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

EVgo is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 1.0% in the last year, EVgo shareholders might be miffed that they lost 62%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 38%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand EVgo better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for EVgo (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

