The past five years for Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) investors has not been profitable

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Imagine if you held Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) for half a decade as the share price tanked 89%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 60% in the last year. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 12% in thirty days. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 5.2% in the same time period. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Aurelia Metals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Aurelia Metals grew its revenue at 8.4% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. So it is unexpected to see the stock down 14% per year in the last five years. The truth is that the growth might be below expectations, and investors are probably worried about the continual losses.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Aurelia Metals stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Aurelia Metals shareholders are down 59% for the year, but the market itself is up 5.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 13% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aurelia Metals better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Aurelia Metals that you should be aware of before investing here.

