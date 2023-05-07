The past five years for Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis (VTX:TIBN) investors has not been profitable

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis AG (VTX:TIBN) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 49% over a half decade.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Arguably, the revenue drop of 21% a year for half a decade suggests that the company can't grow in the long term. That could explain the weak share price.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 46%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 1.3% in the last year, Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis shareholders lost 0.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 8% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

