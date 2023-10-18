The past five years for Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis (VTX:TIBN) investors has not been profitable

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis AG (VTX:TIBN), since the last five years saw the share price fall 43%.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis' share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 18% per year. The share price decline of 11% per year isn't as bad as the EPS decline. So the market may previously have expected a drop, or else it expects the situation will improve.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis' TSR, which was a 40% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.2% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 7% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

