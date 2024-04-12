The past five years for Buru Energy (ASX:BRU) investors has not been profitable

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. For example, after five long years the Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) share price is a whole 51% lower. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. But it's up 9.1% in the last week.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Buru Energy isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years Buru Energy saw its revenue shrink by 17% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 9% (annualized) in the same time period. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and don't grow revenues. You might be better off spending your money on a leisure activity. You'd want to research this company pretty thoroughly before buying, it looks a bit too risky for us.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Buru Energy has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 22% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 9% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Buru Energy has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

