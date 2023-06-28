The past five years for Cineplex (TSE:CGX) investors has not been profitable

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example, after five long years the Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) share price is a whole 71% lower. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 23% in the last year. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 12% in a month.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Cineplex moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

It could be that the revenue decline of 15% per year is viewed as evidence that Cineplex is shrinking. That could explain the weak share price.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Cineplex has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Cineplex's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Cineplex's TSR, which was a 67% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Cineplex had a tough year, with a total loss of 23%, against a market gain of about 4.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cineplex better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cineplex (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

