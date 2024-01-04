The past five years for Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) investors has not been profitable

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC), since the last five years saw the share price fall 50%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 31% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Conygar Investment isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over five years, Conygar Investment grew its revenue at 49% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Shareholders are no doubt disappointed with the loss of 8%, each year, in that time. You could say that the market has been harsh, given the top line growth. If that's the case, now might be the smart time to take a close look at it.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

AIM:CIC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 4th 2024

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Conygar Investment shareholders are down 31% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Conygar Investment you should be aware of.

