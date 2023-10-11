The past five years for Culp (NYSE:CULP) investors has not been profitable

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 77%.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Culp isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last five years Culp saw its revenue shrink by 3.1% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price fall of 12% (per year, over five years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. That is not really what the successful investors we know aim for.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Culp's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Culp's TSR, which was a 74% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Culp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 29% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 12% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Culp , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

