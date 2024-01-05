The past five years for GTN (ASX:GTN) investors has not been profitable

It is a pleasure to report that the GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) is up 44% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been less than pleasing. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 52% in that half decade.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Looking back five years, both GTN's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 35% per year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 14% compound annual share price fall. So investors might expect EPS to bounce back -- or they may have previously foreseen the EPS decline.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

ASX:GTN Earnings Per Share Growth January 5th 2024

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered GTN's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for GTN shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 45%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that GTN shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 28% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 8% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with GTN .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

