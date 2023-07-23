The past five years for Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) investors has not been profitable

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 38% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been disappointing. Indeed, the share price is down 71% in the period. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Of course, this could be the start of a turnaround.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Hawaiian Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last five years Hawaiian Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 9.3% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 11% per year in that period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 15% in the last year, Hawaiian Holdings shareholders lost 23%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hawaiian Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Hawaiian Holdings that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

