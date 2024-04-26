The past five years for Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) investors has not been profitable

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) share price has gained some 48% in the last three months. But spare a thought for the long term holders, who have held the stock as it bled value over the last five years. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 89% in that time. So we don't gain too much confidence from the recent recovery. The real question is whether the business can leave its past behind and improve itself over the years ahead. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that Jumia Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over five years, Jumia Technologies grew its revenue at 6.3% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. So the stock price fall of 14% per year seems pretty steep. The truth is that the growth might be below expectations, and investors are probably worried about the continual losses.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Jumia Technologies has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 59% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 14% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Jumia Technologies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

