The past five years for KESM Industries Berhad (KLSE:KESM) investors has not been profitable

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example the KESM Industries Berhad (KLSE:KESM) share price dropped 60% over five years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 11% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over five years KESM Industries Berhad's earnings per share dropped significantly, falling to a loss, with the share price also lower. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. But we would generally expect a lower price, given the situation.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that KESM Industries Berhad shareholders are down 5.9% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 2.7%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 10% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand KESM Industries Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for KESM Industries Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

