The past five years for Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) investors has not been profitable

Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSE:LAS.A) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 25% in the last quarter. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. In fact, the share price is down 52%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Lassonde Industries' share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 8.8% per year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 14% per year, over the period. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Lassonde Industries' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Lassonde Industries, it has a TSR of -48% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Lassonde Industries shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 9.6% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 8% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Lassonde Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Lassonde Industries has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

