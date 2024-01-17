The past five years for Marston's (LON:MARS) investors has not been profitable

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) share price has gained 18% in the last three months. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. In that time the share price has delivered a rude shock to holders, who find themselves down 67% after a long stretch. So we're not so sure if the recent bounce should be celebrated. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Marston's isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last five years Marston's saw its revenue shrink by 7.3% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. With neither profit nor revenue growth, the loss of 11% per year doesn't really surprise us. The chance of imminent investor enthusiasm for this stock seems slimmer than Louise Brooks. Ultimately, it may be worth watching - should revenue pick up, the share price might follow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

LSE:MARS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2024

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Marston's' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Marston's' TSR of was a loss of 65% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Marston's shareholders are down 17% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 3.0%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 11% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

