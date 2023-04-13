The past five years for Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd (KLSE:MUHIBAH) investors has not been profitable

It is a pleasure to report that the Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd. (KLSE:MUHIBAH) is up 44% in the last quarter. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. Indeed, the share price is down 73% in the period. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Of course, this could be the start of a turnaround.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

View our latest analysis for Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd has made a profit in the past. However, it made a loss in the last twelve months, suggesting profit may be an unreliable metric at this stage. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

It could be that the revenue decline of 11% per year is viewed as evidence that Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd is shrinking. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Take a more thorough look at Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 70%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 49% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 11% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd you should know about.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here