The past five years for Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd (KLSE:MUHIBAH) investors has not been profitable

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. For example the Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd. (KLSE:MUHIBAH) share price dropped 72% over five years. That's not a lot of fun for true believers.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last five years Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd saw its revenue shrink by 12% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 12% per year in that period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 70%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 18% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 11% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. You could get a better understanding of Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

