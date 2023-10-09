The past five years for Mynews Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MYNEWS) investors has not been profitable

Mynews Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MYNEWS) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 26% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been disappointing. The share price has failed to impress anyone , down a sizable 62% during that time. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. However, in the best case scenario (far from fait accompli), this improved performance might be sustained.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because Mynews Holdings Berhad made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Mynews Holdings Berhad saw its revenue increase by 9.1% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. The share price, meanwhile, has fallen 10% compounded, over five years. That suggests the market is disappointed with the current growth rate. A pessimistic market can create opportunities.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Mynews Holdings Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 14% over one year. That's including the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 10% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mynews Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Mynews Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of.

