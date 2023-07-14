The past five years for q.beyond (ETR:QBY) investors has not been profitable

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example, after five long years the q.beyond AG (ETR:QBY) share price is a whole 53% lower. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 33% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over five years q.beyond's earnings per share dropped significantly, falling to a loss, with the share price also lower. At present it's hard to make valid comparisons between EPS and the share price. But we would generally expect a lower price, given the situation.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered q.beyond's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. q.beyond's TSR of was a loss of 51% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Investors in q.beyond had a tough year, with a total loss of 33%, against a market gain of about 17%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand q.beyond better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for q.beyond you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

