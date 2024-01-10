The past five years for Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TCHONG) investors has not been profitable

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TCHONG) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 28% over a half decade.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 14% for each year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. On the face of it we'd posit the share price fall of 5% compound, over five years is well justified by the fundamental deterioration. We doubt many shareholders are delighted with this share price performance. Risk averse investors probably wouldn't like this one much.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

KLSE:TCHONG Earnings and Revenue Growth January 10th 2024

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad, it has a TSR of -20% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 9.0% in the last year, Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad shareholders lost 16% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

