The past five years for Tuan Sing Holdings (SGX:T24) investors has not been profitable

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Tuan Sing Holdings Limited (SGX:T24) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 19% over a half decade. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 13% in the last 90 days. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 5.2% in the same timeframe.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

We don't think that Tuan Sing Holdings' modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last five years Tuan Sing Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 9.7% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. It seems pretty reasonable to us that the share price dipped 4% per year in that time. This loss means the stock shareholders are probably pretty annoyed. Risk averse investors probably wouldn't like this one much.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Tuan Sing Holdings the TSR over the last 5 years was -10%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Tuan Sing Holdings shareholders are down 4.8% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 4.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 2% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Tuan Sing Holdings (including 2 which are potentially serious) .

