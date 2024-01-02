The past five years for Tune Protect Group Berhad (KLSE:TUNEPRO) investors has not been profitable

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Tune Protect Group Berhad (KLSE:TUNEPRO), since the last five years saw the share price fall 32%.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Tune Protect Group Berhad became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

It could be that the revenue decline of 3.3% per year is viewed as evidence that Tune Protect Group Berhad is shrinking. That could explain the weak share price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

KLSE:TUNEPRO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 2nd 2024

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Tune Protect Group Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Tune Protect Group Berhad shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 29%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Tune Protect Group Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 18% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 5% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Tune Protect Group Berhad that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

