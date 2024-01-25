The past year for InCity Immobilien (ETR:IC8) investors has not been profitable

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in InCity Immobilien AG (ETR:IC8) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 12%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 4.4%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 1.6% in that time.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

InCity Immobilien isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In just one year InCity Immobilien saw its revenue fall by 10%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 12% in that time. What would you expect when revenue is falling, and it doesn't make a profit? We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 4.4% in the last year, InCity Immobilien shareholders lost 12%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.8%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - InCity Immobilien has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

