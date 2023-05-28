The past year for JHM Consolidation Berhad (KLSE:JHM) investors has not been profitable

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the JHM Consolidation Berhad (KLSE:JHM) share price slid 40% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 2.0%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 15% in three years. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 7.0%.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, JHM Consolidation Berhad had to report a 37% decline in EPS over the last year. This proportional reduction in earnings per share isn't far from the 40% decrease in the share price. So it seems that the market sentiment has not changed much, despite the weak results. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 2.0% in the twelve months, JHM Consolidation Berhad shareholders did even worse, losing 40%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand JHM Consolidation Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for JHM Consolidation Berhad that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

