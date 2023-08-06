The past year for Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) investors has not been profitable

It is a pleasure to report that the Molekule Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL) is up 37% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 52% in that period. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Molekule Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Molekule Group saw its revenue grow by 1,275%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 52%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

While Molekule Group shareholders are down 52% for the year, the market itself is up 8.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 37% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Molekule Group (2 are potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

