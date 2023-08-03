The past year for Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) investors has not been profitable

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. It must have been painful to be a Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 81% in that time. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. Nauticus Robotics may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 19% in the last 90 days. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Nauticus Robotics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Nauticus Robotics grew its revenue by 14% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 81%. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

While Nauticus Robotics shareholders are down 81% for the year, the market itself is up 8.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 19% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Nauticus Robotics is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

