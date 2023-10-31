The past year for Pacific Century Regional Developments (SGX:P15) investors has not been profitable

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by Pacific Century Regional Developments Limited (SGX:P15) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 26%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 2.2%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 3.4% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 20% in the last 90 days. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 10% in the same period.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Pacific Century Regional Developments wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year Pacific Century Regional Developments saw its revenue fall by 69%. If you think that's a particularly bad result, you're statistically on the money No surprise, then, that the share price fell 26% over the year. We would want to see improvements in the core business, and diminishing losses, before getting too excited about this one.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 2.2% in the last year, Pacific Century Regional Developments shareholders lost 24% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 11% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Pacific Century Regional Developments , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

