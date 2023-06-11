The past year for Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) investors has not been profitable

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 67%. Because Paysafe hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 47% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Paysafe isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Paysafe saw its revenue grow by 2.6%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 67% loss for shareholders, over the year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 10% in the last year, Paysafe shareholders might be miffed that they lost 67%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 47%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

