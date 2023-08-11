The past year for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) investors has not been profitable

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. We wouldn't blame Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 75% in just one year. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. Praxis Precision Medicines hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 18% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Praxis Precision Medicines recorded just US$1,464,000 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Praxis Precision Medicines has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Praxis Precision Medicines investors might realise.

Praxis Precision Medicines had cash in excess of all liabilities of just US$96m when it last reported (June 2023). So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. With that in mind, you can understand why the share price dropped 75% in the last year. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Praxis Precision Medicines' cash levels have changed over time.

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 5.9% in the last year, Praxis Precision Medicines shareholders might be miffed that they lost 75%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's great to see a nice little 2.9% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Praxis Precision Medicines you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

