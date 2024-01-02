The past year for Raffles Medical Group (SGX:BSL) investors has not been profitable

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Raffles Medical Group Ltd (SGX:BSL) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 22%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 2.3%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 11% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 11% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the Raffles Medical Group share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

On the other hand, we're certainly perturbed by the 7.8% decline in Raffles Medical Group's revenue. Many investors see falling revenue as a likely precursor to lower earnings, so this could well explain the weak share price.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SGX:BSL Earnings and Revenue Growth January 2nd 2024

It is of course excellent to see how Raffles Medical Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Raffles Medical Group, it has a TSR of -19% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Raffles Medical Group shareholders are down 19% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 2.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 2% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Raffles Medical Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

