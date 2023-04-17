The past year for SiteMinder (ASX:SDR) investors has not been profitable

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) share price slid 34% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 0.06%. SiteMinder may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

SiteMinder isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, SiteMinder increased its revenue by 26%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 34% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling SiteMinder stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

SiteMinder shareholders are down 34% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 0.06%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 5.0% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of SiteMinder by clicking this link.

