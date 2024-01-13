The past year for Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) investors has not been profitable

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) share price has gained 23% in the last three months. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 59% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Spirent Communications reported an EPS drop of 25% for the last year. The share price decline of 59% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The P/E ratio of 11.99 also points to the negative market sentiment.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

LSE:SPT Earnings Per Share Growth January 13th 2024

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Spirent Communications shareholders are down 57% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 2.2%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.1% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Spirent Communications better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Spirent Communications (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

