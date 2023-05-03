The past year for Ta Ann Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TAANN) investors has not been profitable

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Ta Ann Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TAANN) share price is down 50% in the last year. That's well below the market decline of 4.3%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 40% over three years.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Check out our latest analysis for Ta Ann Holdings Berhad

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Ta Ann Holdings Berhad reported an EPS drop of 0.8% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 50% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The P/E ratio of 4.31 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Ta Ann Holdings Berhad has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Ta Ann Holdings Berhad, it has a TSR of -46% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

Story continues

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Ta Ann Holdings Berhad shareholders are down 46% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.3%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ta Ann Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Ta Ann Holdings Berhad (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here