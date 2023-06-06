The past three years for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) investors has not been profitable

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last month. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. After all, the share price is down 43% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because AST SpaceMobile made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, AST SpaceMobile grew revenue at 44% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 13% per year over three years would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. It seems likely that actual growth fell short of shareholders' expectations. Still, with high hopes now tempered, now might prove to be an opportunity to buy.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on AST SpaceMobile

A Different Perspective

AST SpaceMobile shareholders are down 26% for the year, but the broader market is up 3.5%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 13% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AST SpaceMobile better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that AST SpaceMobile is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

