The past three years for Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) investors has not been profitable

It is a pleasure to report that the Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) is up 60% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been disappointing. Tragically, the share price declined 58% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Atlantic American actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 32% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

The modest 0.7% dividend yield is unlikely to be guiding the market view of the stock. With revenue flat over three years, it seems unlikely that the share price is reflecting the top line. We're not entirely sure why the share price is dropped, but it does seem likely investors have become less optimistic about the business.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Atlantic American provided a TSR of 9.1% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 1.9% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Atlantic American better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Atlantic American you should know about.

