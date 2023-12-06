The past three years for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) investors has not been profitable

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) shareholders, since the share price is down 47% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 17%.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Bright Horizons Family Solutions actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 7.0% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

Revenue is actually up 15% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating Bright Horizons Family Solutions further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Bright Horizons Family Solutions shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 34% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 4% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bright Horizons Family Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

