The past three years for DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung (ETR:DFV) investors has not been profitable

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But long term DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ETR:DFV) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Unfortunately, they have held through a 56% decline in the share price in that time. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 35% lower in that time. Furthermore, it's down 13% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last three years, DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung saw its revenue grow by 31% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 16% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung shares, which cost holders 35%, while the market was up about 5.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The three-year loss of 16% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

