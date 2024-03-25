The past three years for Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad (KLSE:EVERGRN) investors has not been profitable

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad (KLSE:EVERGRN) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 35% in three years, versus a market decline of about 9.6%. Even worse, it's down 11% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad saw its revenue grow by 1.7% per year, compound. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. The stock dropped 11% during that time. If revenue growth accelerates, we might see the share price bounce. But the real upside for shareholders will be if the company can start generating profits.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad's TSR of was a loss of 33% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad shareholders gained a total return of 7.3% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 3% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad you should know about.

