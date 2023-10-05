The past three years for FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) investors has not been profitable

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO); the share price is down a whopping 77% in the last three years. That would be a disturbing experience. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 51% in a year. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 8.2% in thirty days. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 6.1% in the same time period.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Check out our latest analysis for FARO Technologies

Given that FARO Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, FARO Technologies grew revenue at 4.6% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. But the share price crash at 21% per year does seem a bit harsh! We generally don't try to 'catch the falling knife'. Of course, revenue growth is nice but generally speaking the lower the profits, the riskier the business - and this business isn't making steady profits.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for FARO Technologies in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

Investors in FARO Technologies had a tough year, with a total loss of 51%, against a market gain of about 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand FARO Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - FARO Technologies has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

FARO Technologies is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.