The past three years for Frontier Digital Ventures (ASX:FDV) investors has not been profitable

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 22% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been disappointing. Regrettably, the share price slid 59% in that period. So it's good to see it climbing back up. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Frontier Digital Ventures didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

Over three years, Frontier Digital Ventures grew revenue at 28% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 17% over that time, a bad result. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Frontier Digital Ventures stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Frontier Digital Ventures provided a TSR of 4.3% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 4% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Frontier Digital Ventures you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

