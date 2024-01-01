The past three years for General Motors (NYSE:GM) investors has not been profitable

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) share price has gained 14% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 11% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Although the share price is down over three years, General Motors actually managed to grow EPS by 48% per year in that time. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's strange to see such muted share price performance despite sustained growth. Perhaps a clue lies in other metrics. So we'll have to take a look at other metrics to try to understand the price action.

The modest 1.0% dividend yield is unlikely to be guiding the market view of the stock. We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 13% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching General Motors more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on General Motors

A Different Perspective

General Motors shareholders gained a total return of 7.9% during the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 2% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand General Motors better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for General Motors you should be aware of.

