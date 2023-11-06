The past three years for GHL Systems Berhad (KLSE:GHLSYS) investors has not been profitable

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. Long term GHL Systems Berhad (KLSE:GHLSYS) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 60% in that time.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, GHL Systems Berhad actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 27% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 9.3% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. It's probably worth investigating GHL Systems Berhad further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that GHL Systems Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 11% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 5% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand GHL Systems Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that GHL Systems Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

