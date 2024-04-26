The past three years for KESM Industries Berhad (KLSE:KESM) investors has not been profitable

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. We regret to report that long term KESM Industries Berhad (KLSE:KESM) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 49% in three years, versus a market decline of about 11%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 10% in the last 90 days.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While KESM Industries Berhad made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Over the last three years, KESM Industries Berhad's revenue dropped 1.5% per year. That is not a good result. The annual decline of 14% per year in that period has clearly disappointed holders. And with no profits, and weak revenue, are you surprised? However, in this kind of situation you can sometimes find opportunity, where sentiment is negative but the company is actually making good progress.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that KESM Industries Berhad has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think KESM Industries Berhad will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Investors in KESM Industries Berhad had a tough year, with a total loss of 18% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 16%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand KESM Industries Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that KESM Industries Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

