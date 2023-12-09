The past three years for Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) investors has not been profitable

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 28% in the last month. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. In fact, the share price is down 12% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Kopin made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Kopin saw its revenue grow by 5.0% per year, compound. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Indeed, the stock dropped 4% over the last three years. If revenue growth accelerates, we might see the share price bounce. But ultimately the key will be whether the company can become profitability.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

If you are thinking of buying or selling Kopin stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Kopin provided a TSR of 6.8% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 2% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kopin better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Kopin .

We will like Kopin better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

