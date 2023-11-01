The past three years for MedAdvisor (ASX:MDR) investors has not been profitable

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But long term MedAdvisor Limited (ASX:MDR) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 53% drop in the share price over that period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 17% in the last 90 days. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 7.7% in the same period.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that MedAdvisor didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, MedAdvisor grew revenue at 58% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 15% over that time, a bad result. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that MedAdvisor shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.6% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 5% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with MedAdvisor , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

