The past three years for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) investors has not been profitable

It is a pleasure to report that the Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) is up 83% in the last quarter. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 88% in the last three years. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Mersana Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Mersana Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 118% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 23% per year, in the same time? You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Mersana Therapeutics in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 26% in the last year, Mersana Therapeutics shareholders lost 60%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Mersana Therapeutics you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

