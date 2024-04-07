The past three years for Murray Cod Australia (ASX:MCA) investors has not been profitable

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But long term Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 57% drop in the share price over that period.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Murray Cod Australia didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Murray Cod Australia saw its revenue grow by 11% per year, compound. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. That contrasts with the weak share price, which has fallen 16% compounded, over three years. To be frank we're surprised to see revenue growth and share price growth diverge so strongly. It would be well worth taking a closer look at the company, to determine growth trends (and balance sheet strength).

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Murray Cod Australia shareholders are down 10% for the year, but the market itself is up 13%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Murray Cod Australia has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

