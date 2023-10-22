The past three years for Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) investors has not been profitable

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) shareholders. Unfortunately, they have held through a 67% decline in the share price in that time.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Q2 Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Q2 Holdings saw its revenue grow by 17% per year, compound. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So some shareholders would be frustrated with the compound loss of 19% per year. The market must have had really high expectations to be disappointed with this progress. So this is one stock that might be worth investigating further, or even adding to your watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Q2 Holdings is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Q2 Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Q2 Holdings' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 13%. The silver lining is that the share price is up in the short term, which flies in the face of the annualised loss of 7% over the last five years. We're pretty skeptical of turnaround stories, but it's good to see the recent share price recovery. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Q2 Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Q2 Holdings you should know about.

