The past three years for Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) investors has not been profitable

It is a pleasure to report that the Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSE:STC) is up 61% in the last quarter. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 78% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Sangoma Technologies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, Sangoma Technologies grew revenue at 27% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 21% per year, in the same time? You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Sangoma Technologies stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Sangoma Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 40% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 7% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Sangoma Technologies has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

