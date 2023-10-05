The past three years for Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) investors has not been profitable

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. Long term Silver Lake Resources Limited (ASX:SLR) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 64% drop in the share price over that period. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 31% lower in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 18% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Silver Lake Resources saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 53% per year, over the last three years. In comparison the 29% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have previously priced some of the drop in.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Silver Lake Resources shareholders are down 31% for the year, but the market itself is up 4.7%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 10%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Silver Lake Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Silver Lake Resources has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

