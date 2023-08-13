The past three years for TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) investors has not been profitable

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term TRX Gold Corporation (TSE:TNX) shareholders. So they might be feeling emotional about the 55% share price collapse, in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 20% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 32% in the last 90 days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because TRX Gold made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, TRX Gold saw its revenue grow by 128% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 16% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 2.7% in the last year, TRX Gold shareholders lost 20%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.9% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TRX Gold better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for TRX Gold that you should be aware of.

